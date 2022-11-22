Want to know who writes those funny and sassy Zomato notifications? Hint: It’s not a guy

Many startup brands have a sassy, sometimes sarcastic and informal brand tone and have built their identities along those lines through witty and quirky content on digital platforms. But have you ever wondered who is behind those sassy posts and notifications from the likes of Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo and Netflix? Swetha Sankar, a freelance copywriter, is the woman behind the witty, hilarious, and timely notifications for Zomato’s Tamil Nadu market. She occasionally writes English copies that go as a push notification on the app to users across India.

Recently, Shankar took to LinkedIn to share her thoughts on the assumptions users have when they read funny copies from Zomato. In the responses and comments sections, she often spots remarks like, “The copywriter guy for Zomato should get paid more” and "The Zomato copywriter guy is hilarious…” Her post simply stated the obvious. She wrote, “Anyone can be amusing; funny and quirky. And it has nothing to do with a person's gender or age.” There were hundreds of replies to her post, saying how her copies often crack them up, and also are “a stressbuster” sometimes.

Typically, brands have a team of in-house talent, agency partners and freelancers working in digital and social media trenches, churning out copies and smart responses to online users. Part of their job is to humanise brands in a way that users find relatable. Keeping it light, informal (but within brand boundaries), humorous while staying on brief, and keeping the online minefield of public sentiments in mind, is a tough ask for these writers, regardless of gender.

The other takeaway from Sankar’s post is how these new-age brands are taking regionalisation seriously. Marketers understand that one copy for all of India and mere translations of that copy, don’t work in reality.

For instance, delivery company Dunzo has a hyperlocal focus to its marketing. Earlier this year, the brand did a unique campaign for Bangalore that went viral. The full page print ad titled ‘Learn Kannada Starter Pack’ was published in the city newspapers. Created in a fun manner using illustrations, the campaign gave a peek into the local culture and lingo used in Bangalore to help newcomers navigate the city better. The ad resonated with thousands of users who shared it across digital platforms