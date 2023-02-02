Valentine’s Day: Cadbury 5 Star launches an app that tracks ‘mush’ zones

Mondelez India’s Cadbury 5 Star seems to be on a roll releasing one viral ad campaign after another. The recently revamped logo created a lot of buzz within adland as well as within consumers and prospects. It truly was an ingenious campaign. 5 Star seems to have just raised the bar on this one. Still promoting its ‘do nothing’ tag, the brand in association with Ogilvy India created another out of the box creative campaign for Valentines Day.

Entering the month of February, the air is dense with the chatter of love. For singles, this is one of the most maddening times, but fear not - Cadbury 5Star, the iconic brand from Mondelez India, has launched yet another unique campaign to help singles navigate through the love-sick zones and dodge gushy couples. As part of this year’s #DoNothing proposition, the brand has introduced a Mush Detector Web App that detects high mush zones thus, helping free birds ‘Do Nothing in peace.

The web app/site tracks areas where romantic gifts like chocolates are being purchased in large numbers, as well as hotspots like restaurants, cinemas and public places that are likely to be swarming with couples and combines all the data to create a real-time map of mush in any given location. Users can also use the AR-mode to point their phone cameras at any location to see if there are mushy areas to avoid. The colour-coded map allows users from across the country to see where V-day celebrations are likely to be in full swing and identify quiet areas where they can do nothing in peace, far away from all the chaos.

Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India: “Speaking directly to the nation’s youth, Cadbury 5Star with the perfect balance of quirk and wit has consistently conveyed relatable stories. Creating yet another engaging narrative for Gen Z, our latest edition of Valentine’s Day campaign stands for all those who do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and will help them steer clear of any mush, anywhere. With a resounding response to last year’s Valentine’s Day campaign, we are confident that this year’s efforts will resonate equally well with our consumers.”