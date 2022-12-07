The great Indian wedding season: Uber taps into the reality behind wedding reels

The great Indian wedding season is here and while it's unlikely that one would take an Uber to their own wedding; the ride hailing company hopes its latest pitch would make more people use Uber before the big day, at least.

Uber Rentals in association with Dentsu Creative has launched its latest campaign for the wedding season, shedding light on the days leading up to the big day. Earlier this year, the brand introduced #RentalHealthDay with a mockumentary starring Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor.

A survey done by fashion brand Zola showed that 71 percent of couples believe wedding planning to be more stressful than other major life events. So Uber's campaign asks soon-to-wed couples to skip one of the most stressful tasks during wedding planning - driving.

The brand has partnered with celebrity couples whose weddings are the talk of the town - Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla. Starring in their respective films, these reality-packed reels show the couples using Uber Rentals so that they don’t have to worry about driving or parking.

Talking about the campaign, Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India and South Asia says, “...to consistently reimagine the way the world moves, we turned our attention to the wedding season... Our films capture the heartwarming moments and fun that couples can unlock when they aren’t hassled by the perils of city driving.”

The production house for the campaign was Diaspore Inc. with Happy Lion. Director Pranav Harihar Sharma says that they wanted to walk the fine line between reel and real world, "where taking something like driving off the list just opens up a beautiful moment between the couples.