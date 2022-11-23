The Great Indian Ad Battle: Let the games begin

The Great Indian Ad Battle will take place on Twitter and Instagram. Our in-house editorial teams and adficionados created a list of 32 television commercials made after the advent of colour TV in India. If we missed any personal favorites, we apologize. The competition is super tough and we're glad it's not us who have to pick the GOAT.

Vote for the ads you think deserve a shot to be the best ad of all time, representing its decade.

How it will work

1) Our editorial teams have shortlisted 32 television commercials from the past four decades (made after the advent of colour TV in India and after our legendary 1983 World Cup win.) A qualitative selection based on a combination of factors like popularity, memorability, creativity and cultural impact. There are 8 ads from each decade forming 4 groups -

1980 to 1989 - 8 (Group A)

The icons of the 80s are ready to fight it out in this great battle. Which one are you rooting for?

1990 to 1999 - 8 (Group B)

The legends of the 90s are here to remind you how it was a memorable decade for most Indians. Which ad are you betting on?

2000 to 2009 - 8 (Group C)

The beginning of the new millennium arrived as a breath of fresh air for Indian advertising. Which of these ads has what it takes?

2010 to 2019 - 8 (Group D)

The last decade before the new normal. It is from a time when things were... different. Which of these ads can you watch over and over again?

The tournament

Through a random selection, ads in each group will be pitted against each other. These "matches" will be presented to you all for votes through polls on Twitter Polls & Instagram Story Polls. The ad with the maximum total votes (total of Twitter + Instagram) wins the fixture. In each group, ads play against each other in a knockout manner to advance to the next stages.

Two platforms mean that you can actually vote for your favourite ad twice in the same fixture! The Decade’s winning contender will emerge in each group. These winners will play out the Semi-Finals. Audience votes will decide the final match winner.