Tata Motors signs an MOU with Uber for EVs, strengthens market position in the fleet segment

Tata Motors signed an MoU with ridesharing app Uber to bring 25,000 XPRES–T EVs into their premium category service. Aligned towards its goal of a clean and green environment, Tata Motors will provide EVs to Uber in the latter's bid electrify its services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Tata Group's auto company will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said the partnership is in line with the company's commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country. He added, "Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's Premium Category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride sharing." Chandra also said that the electric vehicle's fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness makes it an attractive business proposition for fleet partners. He said, "This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment."

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barriers to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change”.

Tata Motors is leading the e-mobility wave in India with over 50,000 Tata EVs rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment. Furthermore, Uber has committed to 100 percent of rides taking place in zero-emission vehicles, on public transit, or with micro-mobility by 2040.