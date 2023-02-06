Tata Motors ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign aims to redefine storytelling for commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer has boldly attempted to redefine storytelling through engaging advertising, ongoing influencer engagement and complementing on-ground activations. In September 2022, it launched a much appreciated ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign which created an overarching brand positioning for India’s best-selling truck platforms – Prima, Signa and Ultra. The campaign was intended to showcase its state-of-the-art trucks, innovations, enhanced facets and features, digitalisation, profitability, fuel efficiency, safety, superior technology, connectivity, driver productivity and cabin comfort via entertaining, slice of life commercials.

Motivated by the response Tata Motors received for its original campaign, they are now all set to release a five part series of ads wherein they highlight various features of their new and improved trucks. The first ad of this campaign will promote the several comfort features on offer in the new truck. The company also claims that these features will increase driver productivity.

The second and third films in the camping series will focus on Tara Motors’ very own telematics platform, Fleet Edge. This platform has been developed for the fleet owners as well as the driver.

Finally, the fourth and fifth ads will highlight and coney the importance and usage of the Collision Mitigation System (CMS) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) respectively.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business said, “Tata Motors is pioneer and industry leader in commercial vehicles. Our endeavour is to engage our stakeholders with continuous communications. With customer centricity at the core of our business, we have evolved from showcasing distinct campaigns around the product applications to an advanced storytelling about our mobility solutions that establishes an emotional bond with our audiences. With ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign, we are confident that our simple messaging and subtle humour will appeal to our customers.”

For the ‘Desh ke Trucks’ campaign, the in-house brand team of Tata Motors worked extensively on the insights development, planning and conceptualisation whereas the creative development and campaign execution was done by Black or White Brand Communication Pvt. Ltd.