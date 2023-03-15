Tata IPL team Gujarat Titans sign 26 partners ahead of the tournament

Gujarat Titans have signed 26 partners ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Building up on the success of 2022, the Gujarat Titans have persisted with an innovative brand and marketing strategy. 11 partners from 2022 have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and 15 more have signed up this year.

Gujarat Titans have retained the same partners on the playing jersey for two years running – a rare event in the Tata IPL. Ather, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, are the Principal Partners as a part of a multi-year deal. BKT Tires and Capri Global maintain their presence on the torso of the jersey as Associate Partners.

The other Associate Partners include Jio, one of India’s leading telecom-companies, pipe manufacturers Astral and Simpolo Ceramics - taking their respective spots on the shoulders of the jersey.

ACKO, have continued their association with Gujarat Titans and their logo will be visible on the headgear alongside, Equitas, a small finance bank.

Timex, a legacy brand for watches, will feature on the trousers of the Gujarat Titans kit along with solar panels manufacturer Rayzon Solar.

Dream11 and boAt have continued as Official Partners. Bisleri have signed up as the Beverage Partner. Havmor are the Ice Cream Partner. Croma have joined hands as the Sustainability Partner. Jio Cinema will present the viewers an insider account of Gujarat Titans’ campaign in 2023. Nestle Munch are the Chocolate Partners while Rario have come on board as an NFT Partner.

Gujarat Titans have four Merchandise Partners this year. EM and Fancode continue their association for another season. They have signed up HRX to present the fans an athleisure collection. In addition, Cybeart will present fans with options for gaming chairs.

Radio One, Radio City and Top FM have signed as the Radio Partners. HCG are the Medical Partners.