JioCinema’s IPL viewership numbers are mind boggling

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023, made a blockbuster debut in the opening weekend. The number of video viewers for the first weekend on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital. The numbers were also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes on the platform. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60 percent compared to last season’s first weekend. JioCinema clocked over 147 crore video views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.

“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of it,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

He added, “What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”

JioCinema set the tone with the season-opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, achieving a peak concurrency of 1.6 crore. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 crore downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day.

The strong viewership – over 10 crore new viewers and 5 crore new app downloads – on the weekend comes on the back of JioCinema’s extensive fan-centric features like 4K feed, 12-language coverage, 16 unique feeds, hype mode, and multi cam setup, among others. The platform is set to release new features every week, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.

The record-breaking numbers are supported by customised device integration partnerships with over 500 OEM and CTV platforms, including Jio STB, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick, OnePlus TV, Sony, Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi, among others. In addition, CTV viewers continue to watch the world’s most famous cricket league in 4K for the first time ever through JioCinema.

The IPL on JioCinema is delivered on digital screens in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. There are four additional feeds, including The Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed and Fanzone feed.

More than 20 top brands have partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar.