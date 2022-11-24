comScore

Tata Consumer acquires Ramesh Chauhan's Bisleri for 7,000 crores

The decision was taken based on Chauhan’s indifferent health and his daughter’s incuriosity towards business. The current management will continue for two years as part of the deal.

By  MoneycontrolNov 24, 2022 9:24 AM
Bisleri is India’s largest packaged water company and the turnover for FY23 is estimated at 2,500 crore with profit at 220 crore.(Representative Image via Unsplash)

Chairman of Bisleri International, Ramesh J Chauhan, has divested the company to Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) for an estimated Rs 6,000-7,000 crore, the Economic Times reported on November 24.

Bisleri is India’s largest packaged water company and the turnover for FY23 is estimated at 2,500 crore with profit at 220 crore.

The Tata Group houses its consumer business under Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) which also sells packaged mineral water under the brand Himalayan and with brands as Tata Copper Plus Water and Tata Gluco+ in the hydration segment.

The Indian bottled water market was valued at over $2.43 billion (around Rs 19,315 crore) in FY2021, said a report from market research and advisory TechSci Research. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.25 per cent on account of increasing disposable income, rising health and hygiene awareness, and increasing product innovation, the report added.


First Published on Nov 24, 2022 9:24 AM

