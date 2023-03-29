Swiggy Uncle to Vodafone ZooZoos - Best IPL ads of all time

The much awaited IPL 2023 season is about to begin. Everyone is pumped and excited to see their favourite players back in their favourite teams performing at their peak. The success of the Women’s Premier League only increased anticipation for the Indian Premier League. The IPL has always been a high adrenaline tournament, not only for the players of each team but for the audience as well. Consequently, the tournament has been a magnanimous success since its inception in 2008.

Back in 2008, the IPL was expected to be a success and thus, was valued at $1.1 billion, turning the franchise into a unicorn. DLF had purchased title sponsorship for the tournament for a then measly Rs.36 crore and the broadcasting deal for that year was purchased by Sony Pictures Network for Rs.486 crore as part of a ten year broadcasting deal acquired for Rs.8200 crore.

Since then, the numbers have grown exponentially. As of 2023, the IPL is now a decacorn, valued at a whopping $10.9 billion. Tata has acquired title sponsorship for Rs.577 crore and the broadcasting rights for digital have been awarded to Viacom18 for Rs. 8736 crore for the year as a part of a five year deal for Rs. 23758 crore. The television rights have been retained by Disney Star for Rs. 23575 crore.

Brand interest in the tournament is in abundance. The numbers prove it. Every brand wants to associate themselves with the biggest sports franchise in the country. The time surrounding the IPL is now a much awaited period for brands to showcase some of their best ad campaigns in build up to the tournament. We’ve seen some of the best and unique ads by brands during the IPL season. Let’s take a look at some of these ads.

Vodafone ZooZoo

All of us remember those cute little white figures that took our televisions by storm back in the day. Vodafone’s ZooZoo’s were the talk of the town. The fast-paced shrill voice, the funny movements and the overall comic flair won our hearts as it was one of the most unique ads of its time. ZooZoos were probably the best thing to be introduced by the brand after the tiny pug. Are we the only ones who want Vodafone-Idea to bring back ZooZoos?

Manoranjan ka Baap

The old school ad is fantastic. It captures the wonderful dramatic flair that Indian serials are known for and packages it into a one minute TVC. A mother gives birth to two children, ‘Mano’ and ‘Ranjan.’ The father however, is nowhere to be found. The kids and mother are constantly taunted and criticised for not having a father. To this, they always have a single response saying that their father would one day arrive. The plot twist at the end is fun. The ad is satirical and a clever play on words, capturing the emotional sentiment of India aptly. Worth a watch.

Kingfisher - Oo La La La Le O

Well, this one might be a bit controversial. The signature jingle of the brand was synonymous with the IPL back in the day. This ad never failed to get you to groove along and sing along. The tune was catchy and worked wonders for the brand. This spot by Kingfisher is evergreen and timeless and would go viral even if it were released today. Watching the ad today, brings back a lot of memories. It is nostalgic not only because of the tune but also because of the legendary players that feature in the ad, most of whom are retired today.

Swiggy Uncle - No order too small

Food has always been an inseparable part of the IPL viewing experience. Not every fan can go to the stadium to view a match live. Thus, the home viewing experience is made as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. Swiggy launched a campaign where an older man is seen ordering just one gulab jamun. In another ad, he is seen ordering only one laddoo, promoting the fact that no matter how small the order, Swiggy will deliver. There are no dialogues in the ad. Just a cute exchange of expressions between a husband and wife supported with IPL commentary in the background. This ad too became a fan favourite.

Zepto