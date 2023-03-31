comScore

Quantum Brief

Storyboard18 Insider: A legacy agency's fate, a dramatic u-turn, celebrity tantrums and a popular caterer

Get your fix of sizzling hot gossip and inside stories.

By  Storyboard18Mar 31, 2023 1:36 PM
Storyboard18 Insider: A legacy agency's fate, a dramatic u-turn, celebrity tantrums and a popular caterer
Catch all the inside industry stories and hot gossip on Storyboard18. (Representative Image: Bruce Warrington via Unsplash)

From whispers in agency corridors and pitch-room chatter to what's buzzing on clients' side, we've got the overheard and untold stories of the advertising industry and its people.

A lot can happen in a year

Recently, a senior marketer was stunned during a pitch meeting for a high decibel sporting property. The reason for his astonishment was the deck that was presented and the full u-turn in it from singing hosannas of the digital medium as the present and future of consumption to now shouting praises of the TV medium to deliver entertainment and engagement for the full family. The startling change in tune prompted the marketer to ask about the before and after pitch presentation deck. In reply all that the executives could do was awkwardly laugh. Clearly, this 'hum saath saath' family TV viewing pitch didn't go down as well as they intended.

One leg horse?

Legacy ad agencies are in trouble. They are facing threats from their inability to keep up with the fast pace of change, inability to attract the best talent, losing their best talent, legacy baggage, big egos keeping others from growing, clients' in-house agencies which are attracting GenZers. These younguns who have no inclination to play and work by outdated rules and suffer egos. Agencies are also facing threats from their own people who have left to start their own creative ventures. A CMO was ruing the slow but steady demise of the big ad agency, pointing towards one in particular that has dwindled to a shadow of its former self in a Southern market; while its main office and one particular big client keep its image as a creative powerhouse intact.

Khane mein kya hai?

A Mumbai-based food caterer is in high demand. We hear a few celebrities are throwing tantrums to get said caterer on board while they are on ad shoots. It seems it's not just the celebrities who like the fare that this caterer dishes up. Their teams, too, are fans. Given his soaring popularity the South Indian caterer has also increased his rates. Typically, production houses have tie-ups with their own set of vendors. However, adwallahs tell us this caterer likes to deal with the client directly.

Cinderella’s tantrum

A “B-list” celebrity created a ruckus during an ad shoot of a personal care brand recently that got everyone shaking their heads. The celeb fell in love with the shoes that she wore in the film and said she plans to keep it for herself. The brand team had to return it because the costumes were hired from a designer. The celebrity didn’t budge. Insiders tell us that the marketing team of the brand went late at night to look for a similar pair of shoes and requested a high-end store to open shutters. The brand team reached the sets on time because we heard she happily wore them and flew to another country right after that


Tags
First Published on Mar 31, 2023 12:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

The missing great India cola, Campa, is back and ready for the future: Elephant Design's Ashwini Deshpande

The missing great India cola, Campa, is back and ready for the future: Elephant Design's Ashwini Deshpande

Quantum Brief

Mumbai Indians inks 25 brand sponsorships for Tata IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians inks 25 brand sponsorships for Tata IPL 2023

Quantum Brief

Titan’s ‘The Wedding Film,’ the commercial that tugged at the heartstrings through the ‘joy of gifting’

Titan’s ‘The Wedding Film,’ the commercial that tugged at the heartstrings through the ‘joy of gifting’

Quantum Brief

Herbalife becomes the official partner of BCCI for Tata IPL 2023

Herbalife becomes the official partner of BCCI for Tata IPL 2023

Quantum Brief

Pepsi unveils new logo, global rollout expected by 2024

Pepsi unveils new logo, global rollout expected by 2024

Quantum Brief

Colorbar Cosmetics awards social media and creative mandate to Sociowash

Colorbar Cosmetics awards social media and creative mandate to Sociowash

Quantum Brief

Google announces launch of Ads Transparency Center

Google announces launch of Ads Transparency Center