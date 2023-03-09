Spikes Asia 2023: Leo Burnett India becomes agency of the year

Leo Burnett India became the agency of the year at Spikes Asia 2023. The agency also won two Grand Prix at the festival. The wins were for P&G Whisper's 'The Missing Chapter' and Mondelez’s Oreo's '#BringBack2011' campaigns. Along with this, the agency also bagged one Glass, two Gold, three Silver and five Bronze Spikes. The Gold wins in the 'Healthcare', 'Social and Influencer' category converted into the big awards.

On the big win, Dheeraj Sinha, chief executive officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman BBH India, said, “We are chuffed to be recognized as the ‘Asia Pacific Agency of the Year’ at one of Asia’s biggest platform for creativity. At Leo Burnett, we’ve been tirelessly working to create work for our clients that solves both business and human problems and makes real impact. And the fact that its work across seven brands that has been recognized across categories including Glass, Healthcare, PR etc, is a testament to the culture of creativity that we have managed to build. We are thankful to our client partners who have believed in our thinking. This is for all the awesome teams at Leo Burnett.”

Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, added, “Having our work across seven brands including P&G - Whisper, Mondelez - Oreo, MPL, Airtel, Spotify and Burger King being recognized across categories at Asia’s biggest creative award show tells us that we are doing something right. We believe in epic brands doing epic work. From bringing the missing chapter on periods to Indian textbooks so that 23 million girls don’t drop out of school to designing the jersey for the Indian cricket team using data, to creating the biggest social media frenzy to help India #BringBacktheWorldCup and giving India a chance to watch the unrecorded iconic 175 runs scored by Kapil Dev, we have been trying and will keep trying to push the boundaries of creativity. Cheers to our brand partners and the team.”