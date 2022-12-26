ShareChat report: Hindi speaking audience favours Romance and Relationship over other content genres

Language is an emotional thread that connects people instantly as it is a symbol of shared human experiences. With the ease of access to smartphones and high-speed internet, regional creators have started dominating the Indian content ecosystem. The language-first approach is empowering the people in the country to create content, create communities, and consume content of their interest in their preferred language, making their experience on social media much more holistic and engaging. ShareChat, a leading homegrown, multilingual social media platform, revisited the consumption patterns of the Hindi-speaking audience in 2022, with a special focus on regional viewership trends, popular genres, and the overall sentiment. ShareChat unearthed interesting findings.

43.6 percent of the Indian population use Hindi for daily communication. Today, thousands of users choose Hindi as their preferred language even while using social media, thereby not losing its essence even in the digital world. Romance and Relationship is the most loved content genre among the Hindi speaking audience followed by Music and Devotion.

With over 80 billion views in 2022, romance and relationships turned out to be the most viewed category in the Hindi language at 43 percent of the overall Hindi users. More than 3 lakh creators created over 39 lakh content pieces from cities such as Delhi NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

As music and dance unite people from different cultures and backgrounds, the category garnered over 44 billion views with 20 percent of the Hindi users. The music category captured audiences the most, with creators from Delhi, Lucknow, and Jaipur. Over 32K creators from these cities created over 1.1 lakh content pieces in the category each month.