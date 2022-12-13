Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan launches premium vodka brand in partnership with AB InBev

Two things rocked the internet this week- Shah Rukh Khan’s six-pack and 'man bun' in his latest song from Pathaan and his son’s Vodka brand launch. Days after announcing his directorial debut, 25-year-old Aryan Khan has more news to share. He’s now an entrepreneur too. Just like his father is the eternal hero of Bollywood cinema and owner of a production house and a cricket team.

“It’s been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D’YAVOL is finally here,” Khan junior said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Along with two other associates, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, Khan is now the owner of a lifestyle luxury brand called D’YAVOL. The brand is a part of Slab Ventures, a newly launched company with entities in the fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events space.

D’YAVOL is basically a premium black pearl-filtered vodka brand that would be selling single-estate liquid made from 100% winter wheat. D’YAVOL is being launched in partnership with AB InBev India.

“For me, D’YAVOL is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity,” says Aryan Khan. Khan says he’s always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism whilst remaining rooted in authentic craft and D’YAVOL fits right in.

Kartikeya Sharma, President – India and South- East Asia, AB InBev says they see tremendous potential with this collaboration as it aligns perfectly with our goal of leading and growing the beverage category while staying true to their premiumisation strategy.

AB InBev India is a beer and beverage company with a portfolio of global beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, Hoegaarden, Stella Artois, Beck’s Ice, Haywards5000 and KnockOut, amongst others.

“We are constantly innovating to meet more consumers on more occasions,” Sharma says.