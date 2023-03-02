comScore

Sara Ali Khan becomes new brand ambassador for PepsiCo’s Kurkure

Sara Ali Khan will be a part of Kurkure’s upcoming advertising campaigns, and will promote the brand across all traditional and digital platforms.

Mar 2, 2023
Sara Ali Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country. (Image source: Instagram video announcement)

PepsiCo owned snack brand Kurkure has onboarded Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan as their new brand ambassador. Khan made the announcement with an Instagram reel that shows her in her natural element.

Khan addresses the chatter around the masaledaar collaboration with a chatpati rhyme that has everyone smiling, “Toh kal maine share ki thi ek chatpati news. Fun, masala, masti, those are your clues. It’ll take away all your blues, no matter what flavour you choose… It’s time to tell you happily, Sara is now a part of the Kurkure family.”

Speaking about the unveiling, Neha Prasad, associate director and brand lead, Kurkure said, “Bringing her expressive and entertaining persona, Sara makes for a great addition to Kurkure’s masaledaar family! Her exuberance and cheerfulness personify the Kurkure personality, and we are sure that audiences will love her as a brand ambassador. We believe that our partnership will not only increase brand reach, but also amplify our quirky messaging.”

Commenting on her association, Khan said, “I am beyond excited to be a part of the Kurkure family! While I was growing up, I became a fan of the brand and loved watching their entertaining TVCs that kept all of us tickled. I cannot wait to be a part of the masti-filled campaigns that the brand has in store and look forward to bringing in my chatpata-pun to my darshaks and audience.”

Khan will be an active part of upcoming Kurkure campaigns and will promote the brand and products across all traditional and digital platforms in the country.


