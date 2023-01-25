comScore

Rigi raises Rs 100 crore in funding from Elevation Capital, MS Dhoni and others

Others to join are Accel, Stellaris, Sequoia Capital along with angel investors like former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and personal finance content creator Sharan Hegde.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2023 1:08 PM
influencers can use this platform to launch courses, conduct paid webinars, and launch free and paid communities through the Rigi app. It has over 200,000 users with most of them in the GenZ category. (Representative Image: Markus Winkler via Unsplash)

Rigi, a platform built for content creators to monetise their community, has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by venture capital firm Elevation Capital.

Others to join are Accel, Stellaris, Sequoia Capital along with angel investors like former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and personal finance content creator Sharan Hegde. Cred's Kunal Shah, NoBroker's Amit Kumar Agarwal and Country Delight's Chakradhar Gade also joined the funding round.

Founded in October 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, the startup enables creators to manage and monetise their communities.

Also, influencers can use this platform to launch courses, conduct paid webinars, and launch free and paid communities through the Rigi app. It has over 200,000 users with most of them in the GenZ category.

The platform had last raised around $10 million in a Series A funding round which was co-led by Accel India, Sequoia Capital India and Stellaris Venture Partners.


