Reliance’s JioMart awards its integrated creative mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

JioMart, a venture of Reliance Retail has onboarded L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to handle its integrated creative mandate. The responsibilities of the agency will include repositioning the online grocery platform to a horizontal e-marketplace. This is with respect to extensions into dominant commerce categories such as electronics, fashion & lifestyle, general merchandising, grocery etc.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will not only manage the full range of brand-building solutions and tactical launches, but will also lead their social media and content strategy through their digital arm Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

JioMart currently sees millions of stock keeping units (SKUs) in selection from indigenous third party sellers along with Reliance Retail brands. It also provides an end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp through its strategic partnership with Meta. With these, JioMart is seeking to redefine benchmarks and consumer experiences within retail commerce.