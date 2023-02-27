Reliance’s JioMart awards its integrated creative mandate to L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

JioMart, a venture of Reliance Retail has onboarded L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to handle its integrated creative mandate. The responsibilities of the agency will include repositioning the online grocery platform to a horizontal e-marketplace. This is with respect to extensions into dominant commerce categories such as electronics, fashion & lifestyle, general merchandising, grocery etc.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will not only manage the full range of brand-building solutions and tactical launches, but will also lead their social media and content strategy through their digital arm Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
JioMart currently sees millions of stock keeping units (SKUs) in selection from indigenous third party sellers along with Reliance Retail brands. It also provides an end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp through its strategic partnership with Meta. With these, JioMart is seeking to redefine benchmarks and consumer experiences within retail commerce.
Paritosh Srivastava, chief executive officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said on the mandate, “Every single win matters but some are extraordinary, solely by virtue of the scale and the challenge involved. Reliance’s JioMart is as big as it gets, taking on a couple of established global giants in the Indian Market to redefine the hyper competitive ecommerce space is massive. We at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi are extremely proud to partner the most valuable Indian company in this journey. We understand the responsibility and the expectation and humbly look forward to living up to the faith and trust bestowed upon us by the amazing team at JioMart.”