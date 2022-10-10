Rediffusion appointed as lead creative agency of BMW India

Rediffusion on Monday announced that it has been appointed as the lead creative agency for BMW India, as also for BMW Group Financial Services. The business will be handled by Rediffusion Delhi.

As part of its mandate, Rediffusion will work on brand strategy, creative, digital and dealer support communication.

Asheesh Malhotra will lead the account from Rediffusion. Creative will be helmed by Chraneeta Mann and Nitin Suri, who are co-founders of The Mob, a mobile first agency. Digital will be lead by Rahul Vengalil.

“For us it is an honour to associate with one of the most admired brands in the world. At Rediffusion we are putting together a One Team that includes our best resources from Rediffusion, The Mob, Rediffusion Studios and Everest to give BMW the best we can offer from within the Group,” says Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

In August, Storyboard18 reported that BMW India had put its creative and media account up for review. Industry sources aware of the development said that the pitch was underway in Delhi. The account size is pegged in the vicinity of Rs 150 crore.

IPG-owned Lodestar UM is the incumbent. The agency handles the brand’s media investment and strategic planning in print, television, online, out-of-home (OOH) and radio. Lodestar UM has been handling the account since 2017.

In 2021, after a rigorous multi-agency pitch, IPG’s Team Dynamic was announced as BMW India’s integrated communications partner. Team Dynamic is a bespoke IPG solution created for BMW India, with regional resources drawn from across IPG. The unit has been working on the brand's creative, digital services, and studio production work.

Earlier in 2022, the German luxury carmaker sold out the allocated batches of SUV iX and an all-electric MINI for the year in India. The company’s midsize electric sedan i4 was launched in May.