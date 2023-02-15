comScore

Rashmika Mandanna adds fizz to 7UP; becomes face of the brand

Rashmika Mandanna will soon feature in 7UP’s new television commercial that will appear in traditional and digital platforms across the country.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2023 5:00 PM
This partnership will further strengthen 7UP’s bond with the youth across the country.

PepsiCo India's clear refreshing drink, 7UP, announced youth icon and superstar Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has been announced with a fun and light-hearted video that features Mandanna sealing the deal with 7UP’s Fido Dido. This partnership will further strengthen 7UP’s bond with the youth across the country.

Speaking on the appointment, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, energy, hydration and flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personality has quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are extremely excited to have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun and engaging campaigns.”

Commenting on her association, Mandanna said, “I am super thrilled to be the face of 7UP, a drink that has been synonymous with refreshment! I cannot wait for this journey to start and for everyone to see the interesting campaigns lined up for the year. I look forward to the love of the audience as I don this new refreshing avatar”.

The brand ambassador will feature in 7UP’s new TVC that will take over traditional and digital platforms soon across India.


First Published on Feb 15, 2023 4:06 PM

