Ranveer Singh drops Thums Up to become Pepsi's new brand ambassador

Beverage brand Pepsi has appointed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. An official statement is awaited from the company. Singh will appear in beverage brand's advertising and marketing across platforms.

It is to be noted that Singh has been associated with Coca-Cola India's cola brand Thums Up. The actor replaced Thums Up's long time endorser Salman Khan in 2016. The company has launched campaigns starring Singh in its 'Toofani' series.

Singh was recently seen in the film Cirkus. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Known for his over-the-top style, Singh currently endorses brands such as Adidas Originals, Nivea, MakeMyTrip, among others. Singh is also an investor and he has invested in direct-to-consumer beauty startup Sugar Cosmetics.

Over the years, brand Pepsi has been leveraging Bollywood and sports celebrities to promote itself in the India market. In January, the beverage brand brought KGF movie series famed Kannada actor as its face. In 2019, Pepsi signed actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. Last year, Khan appeared in a new Pepsi campaign that encourages youngsters to try out the beverage drink which now has an elevated refreshing experience that has more fizz.

Singh's appointment comes right before beverage makers in the country are prepping for their summer marketing for 2023.

It is to be noted that the country’s non-alcoholic beverages market could expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7 percent to reach about Rs 1.47 trillion by 2030, according to a report from economic policy think tank ICRIER.

In 2019, the size of the overall beverages market that includes carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages was Rs 67,100 crore, the report from economic policy think tank ICRIER said.