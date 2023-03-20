Rajasthan Royals announces Luminous Power Technologies as IPL 2023’s Title Sponsor

Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals announced energy solutions provider, Luminous Power Technologies as the team's Title Sponsor for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL, which is all set to begin from March 31, as part of the association, the power and solar solutions brand’s logo will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' official playing kit and training kit.

Having previously extended their support to the sport through in-stadium and linear TV partnerships, Luminous is re-entering the IPL space with this partnership with Rajasthan Royals for the 2023 season.

Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Luminous is a brand driven by innovation and technology which is central to what drives success for our franchise. Countless synergies have emerged as we've deepened our discussion around this partnership with innovation and sustainability being a core focus of both brands. We are incredibly excited about the impact we can achieve together and look forward to helping Luminous strengthen their national and global footprint through various campaigns during the season and beyond."

Preeti Bajaj, managing director and CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, quoted, “With over 35 years of expertise in creating innovative and technology driven products for our consumers, Luminous is one of the most reputed and reliable brands in India. This exciting partnership with Rajasthan Royals provides us with the opportunity to keep scaling and creating a tangible impact on our current and potential consumers. We have been associated with cricket in the past through other associations, and with this partnership with Rajasthan Royals, we aim to reaffirm our commitment to innovation and technology, and also promote exponential growth for the business leveraging the Royals' domestic and global presence."

Neelima Burra, senior vice president and chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer added, “Luminous is a No.1 brand in the energy solutions market. With the evolution of power quality, power consumption, and per capita income in India, power back-up needs have been marking a shift towards residential solar as well as higher KVA ranges and Luminous is on a mission to accelerate growth in coming years, shaping the Luminous of Future – Luminous 3.0. A range of strategic initiatives have been laid out across businesses and brands to drive this transformation journey and position Luminous as a global Prosumer-Tech player that is Transforming the world of sustainable energy and Powering happier homes. IPL and RR collaboration is very valuable as it will helps us strengthen our brand in India in every household in India."