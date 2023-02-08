QYOU USA, Chtrbox integrate influencer marketing operations to go global

QYOU Media Inc, a media group has announced that it will be integrating its worldwide operations headquartered out of the USA and India for global creator media solutions.

As part of the integration strategy, Glenn Ginsburg, president, QYOU, will oversee synergies across the award-winning US and Indian businesses. Pranay Swarup and Julie Kriegshaber, chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Chtrbox will move to co-vice chairman roles to strategically advise collaboration efforts.

Across the US and India, QYOU and Chtrbox have been leading influencer marketing mandates for global companies such as Paramount Pictures, Hasbro, Activision, P&G, HP, Amazon, Spotify, Pinterest and many others who can further benefit from enhanced expertise, cost efficiencies and cross border reach that comes with this integration.

Curt Marvis says, "QYOU’s vision behind our 2021 acquisition of Chtrbox was to become a global creator media powerhouse. Since then, both the India and US influencer marketing teams have independently doubled their business, and we feel confident that with a joint offering across teams will further fuel this growth trajectory.”

Ginsburg says, “Beyond expanding our set of clients list in the QYOU USA team, we are finding increased demand for pan-regional and global campaigns. With Chtrbox, we can further support our clients with scaled and cost-effective efforts that are relevant and authentic. We are really excited to tap into the Chtrbox team of 80+ influencer marketing specialists, their massive creator networks in India, Asia and around the world.”