Publicis Business bags creative mandate for agri-tech startup Ninjacart

Ninjacart, India's leading agri-start-up that leverages technology and data to organize the Indian agriculture ecosystem has appointed Publicis Business as its creative partner. Publicis Business won the Ninjacart account after a multi-agency pitch.

Ninjacart aims to build India’s largest digital agri ecosystem empowering all participants including farmers, traders, dealers, wholesalers, and retailers through state-of-the-art technology, products, and services.

The account mandate includes a refreshed brand identity for Ninjacart along with a strategic creative design, marketing and advertising strategy for its multiple business verticals. Furthermore, enhancing the brand's social media presence, digital marketing, and communication and branding strategy with an eye on both internal and external audiences, including employer branding, is an important element of the mandate.

Speaking about the association, Vasudevan Chinnathambi, co-founder, Ninjacart said, “We are delighted to have Publicis Business on board as our communications partner and will lead the 360-degree creative mandate for us right from brand identity creation. As Ninjacart takes its next big step to being India’s largest agri-tech platform and reshaping the Indian agricultural ecosystem, we are confident that Publicis Business will help us achieve our ambitious goals with their new-age thinking, creativity, and strong execution skills. We look forward to the association.”

Nidhi Lall, senior vice president, Publicis Business, said, “Ninjacart is on the cusp of a tremendous growth journey and to get a chance in being a part of their success story is something all of us at Publicis Business are looking forward to. This mandate offers us the opportunity to truly flex all our B2B offerings and create clutter-breaking work which will in turn also impact India’s agricultural ecosystem. We are looking forward to a great and mutually rewarding partnership.”

Hemanth Vasudevan, head of marketing, Ninjacart, added, “Ninjacart is at an interesting pivotal stage in its growth trajectory and marketing will play a key role in helping us get to the next level, by staying relevant and being innovative in reaching out to our evolving audiences. Publicis Business resonated most with our vision, ethos, and mission as a brand, and I look forward to working with them as our strategic marketing partner. Their unique approach and understanding of B2B marketing will enable us to co-create engaging and impactful campaigns."