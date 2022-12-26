comScore

Post-Covid Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in Ubers

The analysis declared Saturday to be the most popular day for booking an Uber and October being the most popular month for Uber Connect due to the festivities.

Post-Covid Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in Ubers
Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest number of trips in the country; it also had the highest number of office-hour strips further corroborating the fact that most Uber trips were booked between 5-6 pm.(Representational image: Aleksandr Popov via Unsplash)

As lockdowns started being lifted and the pandemic transitioned into an endemic, 2022 saw Indians start traveling big again, and cities reopening for business in the post-Covid world. As per Uber's annual analysis, in 2022 Uber trips covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometers. Interestingly, this distance is from Earth all the way to Neptune.

Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in Ubers to reach their destination. The analysis further revealed that Uber’s most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second thus indicating the growing popularity of App commutes.

Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata are amongst the cities with the highest number of Uber trips this year. Delhi-NCR witnessed the highest number of trips in the country; it also had the highest number of office-hour strips further corroborating the fact that most Uber trips were booked between 5-6 pm.

The analysis declared Saturday to be the most popular day for booking an Uber and October being the most popular month for Uber Connect, the brand's delivery service, due to the festivities. Uber Rentals also became popular and most riders chose the 2-hour, 20-kilometer package for meetings and other errands. Moreover, Uber drivers received a lot of appreciation - 53% of the Uber trips in 2022 had riders compliment drivers with a 5-star rating.

2022 also had Uber expanding to multiple new cities. In order to make North-east more accessible, Uber is now the first ridesharing company that has a presence in all the seven Northeast sister states.


