Pepsi unveils new logo, global rollout expected by 2024

Beverage brand Pepsi has a new logo making it the first update of the brand in 14 years. The objective of the design overhaul is to keep the PepsiCo-owned brand relevant in the digital-first world.

Pepsi will roll out the new look in North America this fall in time (between September and December 2023) for the brand's 125th anniversary, and globally in 2024. The new design will span across all physical and digital touchpoints, including packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, fleet, fashion and dining.

Mauro Porcini, SVP & chief design officer of PepsiCo says, "We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come.”

In terms of design change, the Pepsi globe and wordmark unite to fit into a variety of settings and emphasize the distinctive Pepsi branding. There is also an updated colour palette that introduces electric blue and black to bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi colour scheme, the company says.

PepsiCo also notes that given the brand's continued focus on Pepsi Zero Sugar, the design brings in the colour black, further showing the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar in the future.

In a statement, the company further adds that a modern, custom typeface reflects the brand's confidence and unapologetic mindset. The signature Pepsi pulse evokes the "ripple, pop and fizz" of Pepsi-Cola with movement. It also brings the rhythm and energy of music, an important and continuing part of the Pepsi legacy.

PepsiCo says that in an increasingly digital world, the revitalized and distinct design introduces movement and animation into the visual system, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse.