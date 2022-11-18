Pepsi to giveaway NFTs as prizes from new collection in a social media contest

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain is rapidly growing, with many taking keen interest in the subject and gaining expansive knowledge on the same. This metaverse and Web3 are currently very trendy subjects, extremely popular amongst the young generation, especially Gen-Z.

Banking on this popularity, a lot of brands have jumped on board to become a part of this intriguing universe. One such brand to have recently forayed into this world is Pepsi. They have launched their very own non-fungible token (NFT) collection for ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’, with the intent of building a stronger association with the tech savvy, young ‘SWAG’ generation.

NFTs are very popular collectible items in today’s day and age. They’re considered extremely valuable and increase or decrease in value based on the performance of the crypto blockchain that they’re minted on, independent of any influence by authorities.

Upon asking about the reason behind choosing NFTs specifically, Tanu Sinha, design director, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has strongly associated with popular culture and passion points such as music, dance, art, and environment with its legacy of disruptive narratives over the years. Pepsi’s design strategy, also, over the years, has witnessed a significant shift with the acceleration of a digital-forward and social-media savvy world. We have evolved our design sensibilities to connect with the younger generation to further Pepsi’s mission to create a culture that propagates innovation. The launch of Pepsi’s first-ever ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ NFT collection is another step towards this direction. With Pepsi Black’s ‘Zero’ sugar philosophy at its core, these collectible art NFTs have been designed keeping in mind the passion points those youngsters can connect and relate with.”

The collection has been carefully curated in collaboration with Time Balo, entrenched in the brand’s beliefs of innovation, self-expression and evolution. These beliefs cleverly align themselves with the qualities of Gen-Z and millennials.

The brand is all set to release a set of 20 NFTs minted on the Polygon blockchain centred around the classic Pepsi Black ‘Zero’ visual, inspired from brand’s passion points to portray poignant nuances such as sustainability, rhythm, movement, creativity, art, the progressing world of social media and gamification.

The collection contains three variations of each theme along with four variations inspired by music. It will be itemised on Open Sea, which is the world’s first and largest Web3 marketplace for all NFTs and crypto collectibles.

When asked about the NFT collection, Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has always been at the forefront of cultural evolutions, globally as well as in India. Our endeavour is to transform our product as well as our narratives to align with the evolving youth. Our foray into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the Indian consumers is a testimony of the same belief. The ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ NFT collection will personify and bring alive the world of Pepsi Black by leveraging passion points which resonate the most with the youngsters today such as fashion, gaming, music, social media, dance, creativity, and environment. To present an accessible opportunity to our consumers, these NFTs will be given through an engaging #PepsiBlackeffect challenge on India’s homegrown social media platform, Moj.”

However, the NFTs won’t be available for purchase. They’ll be given away as prizes to the winners who take part in the #PepsiBlackeffect challenge. In an attempt to win the maiden NFTs, contestants who take part in the contest will have to show off their ‘max SWAG’ personas using the quirky Pepsi Black lens available on India’s very own, homegrown social media platform, Moj.

Consumers who wish to take part in this contest will have to do so by clicking on the ‘Pepsi Black Zero Sugar’ lens, available on the short video platform, Moj and take four portraits that flaunt their full SWAG dispositions along with the product, using this lens.