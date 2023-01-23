comScore

Palki Sharma to host ‘Vantage’ on Firstpost from Jan 26

Palki Sharma’s ‘Vantage’ will also mark the first time a top TV news personality will host a digital-first show.

By  Storyboard18Jan 23, 2023 8:07 PM
Spearheaded, curated and hosted by Palki Sharma, ‘Vantage’ promises well-researched and unbiased insights into global events that have the capacity to impact human lives. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Palki Sharma, one of India’s top journalists, will host a new show on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel from this Republic Day.

Christened ‘Vantage’, the show will have many firsts to its credit. This will be the first time audiences will be treated to global stories and geopolitical developments that have an Indian perspective, something which is missing from the present-day media landscape.

‘Vantage’ will also mark the first time a top TV news personality will host a digital first show.

The show will also bring to the fore India’s take on the world for global audiences.

Spearheaded, curated and hosted by Palki Sharma, ‘Vantage’ promises well-researched and unbiased insights into global events that have the capacity to impact human lives.

“While a lot of international news channels report on India, they tend to view developments from their own editorial lens. They seldom offer the full story, let alone the story from India’s perspective. It’s important for us as a nation to be heard internationally, with a detailed reportage on things that matter to us, and I will be trying my best to deliver that,” said Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.

Putting nuance over news, ‘Vantage’ will truthfully give the viewers facts, analysis and context, addressing the need of educative and informative content on a global scale.

‘Vantage’ will air at 9 PM on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel.

Firstpost.com, part of Network18 group, offers incisive opinions, in-depth analysis and views that matter. It seeks to serve as a trusted guide to the crush of news and ideas around you.

The show will also be aired on CNN-News18 on weekdays at 10 PM.


First Published on Jan 23, 2023 8:05 PM

