Online Dating in India: Young singles looking for casual yet clearly defined situationships, Tinder report

A young woman navigating her way through multiple dates is what the new campaign of dating app Tinder looks like. Aptly titled ‘You Up’, a casual conversation starter in conversations.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas to the tune of a 90s hit song “Premika Ne Pyar Se”, ‘You Up’ follows a young female singleton who is in charge and chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome - whether it’s a fun karaoke night, a long drive or just meeting someone over dinner. By putting herself out there and being open to possibilities, she is able to explore her individuality with endless new experiences that await at every turn with Tinder.

In a statement, Tinder states that young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with and what they are looking for. They are looking for open-mindedness and embracing casual - yet clearly defined - situationships as the default relationship status. In fact, according to Tinder’s Year in Swipe report there was a 49 percent increase in Tinder members adding this relationship intention to their profiles.

Taru Kapoor, general manager, Match Group India says, “Members have always had the freedom to personalise their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”

The dating app says that whether a user is looking for new friends, someone to hang out with, or a long-term partner, Tinder members have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. In fact, 72 percent of Tinder members say they’re looking for someone who knows what they want. Last week, Tinder launched Relationship Goals globally, a new profile feature that lets Tinder members signal what they’re looking for. The feature will be launched in India in a few weeks.

Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas says, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived. And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."