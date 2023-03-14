comScore

Onitsuka Tiger announces Rashmika Mandanna as their first ever brand advocate

With her unique minimalistic fashion aesthetics and confidence – Rashmika embodies everything that the brand stands for.

By  Storyboard18Mar 14, 2023 4:58 PM
Rashmika’s reach within the Indian market is incredible, with a massive 36 million following on Instagram. She topped Forbes India’s list of most influential actors.

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has announced the nation’s heartthrob and style icon, Rashmika Mandanna as India’s first brand advocate. The brand is known for bringing forth the best of contemporary collections combining fashion with sports and heritage with innovation. With her stylish persona, playful vibe, and endearing energy, Rashmika resonates well with the brand ethos. She was present at Onitsuka Tiger’s Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at the Milan Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe look.

A versatile, award-winning actor, both critically and commercially acclaimed for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & Tamil Cinema, Rashmika has created a niche for herself in the very competitive Indian cinema industry. She enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation. Rashmika’s reach within the Indian market is incredible, with a massive 36 million following on Instagram. She topped Forbes India’s list of most influential actors.

“I am extremely excited to be associated with Onitsuka Tiger as their contemporary collection completely resonates with my sartorial sense - unique, minimalistic and artistic. The brand allows me to showcase all aspects of my personality while experimenting with fashion forward styles and silhouettes. I’m excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold.” said Rashmika Mandanna.


First Published on Mar 14, 2023 4:58 PM

