Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science bags Jaguar Land Rover’s global media mandate

Automobile company Jaguar Land Rover has awarded the global media mandate to Hearts & Science, a marketing agency part of Omnicom Media Group.

The mandate, which was won following a competitive review, includes strategy and planning, buying across traditional and digital channels, data, social media and performance, as per a media report.

The brief given to the agency is to reposition Jaguar Land Rover as an all-electric vehicle manufacturer, where the brand aims to make the transition from 2025. The other responsibilities include improving the consumer experience and helping the automotive giant move with its digital transformation.

The report highlights that the win covers 25 markets, which include the UK, US, China, Japan, Australia and large swathes of EMEA, LATAM and the Asia-Pacific region.

Omnicom Media Group was able to race ahead of Dentsu, Mindshare, Havas Media Group and Jellyfish with an estimated global media billings of £250m.

By 2039, Jaguar Land Rover aims to accomplish net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations.