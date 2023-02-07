Ogilvy bags Eveready India’s creative duties

After a multi-agency pitch, the iconic energy brand, Eveready, has appointed Ogilvy India as their partner. The agency's Mumbai and Kolkata offices will handle this mandate.

Eveready is more than just a brand. It is a household name playing an integral part in everyday lives of millions of Indians. The brand endeavours to improve quality of life through cutting-edge, and portable energy solutions.

Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and business unit head - Battery & Flashlight, Eveready, said, “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”

Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy India, said, “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”