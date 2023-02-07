comScore

Quantum Brief

Ogilvy bags Eveready India’s creative duties

Ogilvy’s Mumbai and Kolkata offices will handle the account.

By  Storyboard18Feb 7, 2023 12:22 PM
Ogilvy bags Eveready India’s creative duties
Eveready is a household name playing an integral part in everyday lives of millions of Indians. Further, it endeavours to improve quality of life through cutting-edge, and portable energy solutions. (Image source: Still from an Eveready ad)

After a multi-agency pitch, the iconic energy brand, Eveready, has appointed Ogilvy India as their partner. The agency's Mumbai and Kolkata offices will handle this mandate.

Eveready is more than just a brand. It is a household name playing an integral part in everyday lives of millions of Indians. The brand endeavours to improve quality of life through cutting-edge, and portable energy solutions.

Anirban Banerjee, senior vice president and business unit head - Battery & Flashlight, Eveready, said, “The brand which started off describing a powerful battery with ‘Give me Red’, went on to define a generation. We are thrilled to partner with Ogilvy on Eveready’s transformation to re-energise the brand and increase its relevance among the new generation, across its batteries, flashlight and lighting businesses.”

Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy India, said, “Ogilvy is delighted to partner Eveready. A brand that touches all parts of India from urban to rural. We look forward to creating exciting work that builds both brand and business.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated, “From growing up with these batteries firing up my imagination by bringing all my toys to life to being able to partner the team in charting the next journey of ‘Give me Red’ is truly humbling. My team and I are super excited about this win, and we can’t wait to partner and create work that captures the imagination of everyone.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 7, 2023 10:00 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science bags Jaguar Land Rover’s global media mandate

Omnicom Media Group’s Hearts & Science bags Jaguar Land Rover’s global media mandate

Quantum Brief

22feet Tribal Worldwide picks up Flipkart’s digital biz

22feet Tribal Worldwide picks up Flipkart’s digital biz

Quantum Brief

Edelweiss General Insurance rebrands as Zuno General Insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance rebrands as Zuno General Insurance

Quantum Brief

Maggi’s two-minute strategy and how convenience and comfort combined

Maggi’s two-minute strategy and how convenience and comfort combined

Quantum Brief

Mast & Meh: Cadbury 5 Star, Britannia, Tata 1mg, Hero MotoCorp, Maaza

Mast & Meh: Cadbury 5 Star, Britannia, Tata 1mg, Hero MotoCorp, Maaza

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Mullen Lintas, Wunderman Thompson India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Tonic Worldwide

Biz Moves: Mullen Lintas, Wunderman Thompson India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Tonic Worldwide

Quantum Brief

Wunderman Thompson India bags the ŠKODA India account

Wunderman Thompson India bags the ŠKODA India account