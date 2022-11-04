Network18’s Hindi and English channels lead with highest market share in multiple markets

Network 18 channels have done it again. Both Hindi and English offerings from the group have emerged as the top channels when it comes to market share. Latest BARC data shows that News18 India has a market share of 15.7% market share in the 24hrs, TG 15+, HSM, all days’ market in Week 43. They are leading the list of top five channels which include TV9 Bharatvarsh, Aaj Tak, India TV and Republic Bharat.

In the 1800-2400 hrs, TG 15+ HSM, all days’ market in the same week, the channel has an even higher market share of 16.4%. TV9 Bharatvarsh is at 14.9% in the same market, followed by Aaj Tak at 12.4%, India TV at 12.1% and Republic Bharat at 11.8%.

The clear majority trend also applies to the 2100-2200hrs, TG15+ HSM Monday-Friday market where News18 India is leading the pack with 18.5% market share. Unlike the other markets, the second channel on the list is India TV followed by Republic Bharat, Aaj Tak, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Times Now Navbharat and ABP News.

Coming to the network’s English offering, CNN News 18 between week 40 and week 43, has clocked a market share of 31.1% in the U+R, AB15+ market leaving behind their competitors Republic TV, Times Now, India Today Television, Mirror Now, News X and Times Now World. The market shares of these channels range between 30.5% and 0.3%.

On the other hand, in the U+R, 2+ market, CNN News18 is at 32.7% whereas the market shares of competing channels range between 29.9% and 0.02%.

BARC data from the 1800-2300hrs, TG+ AB, Monday to Friday, week 43 market shows CNN News18 at a market share of 34.4%. This is followed by Republic TV at 29.7%, Times Now at 23.5% and India Today Television at 7.9%.

Overall, as a genre, news has been performing well in the last few quarters. In a separate chat with Storyboard18, Amol Dighe, CEO, Investments and Business Development, Madison Media said while GECs build reach, news channels are a good medium for frequency as well as a significant portion of reach. Especially for male-oriented brands. That is one of the major reasons behind the genre evolving as a strong advertising platform.