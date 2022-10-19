Nestle enters direct-to-consumer space, launches D2C platform MyNestle

Food and beverage major Nestle India has launched its first ever ‘direct to consumer’ (D2C) platform called MyNestle, making it the company's big move into a booming D2C space where legacy FMCG companies like HUL, ITC and Marico have already launched their offerings. Nestle also announced its results for the third quarter, reporting its highest sales growth during a quarter in the last five years.

Commenting on the results, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said, “This achievement has been on continued strong volume and mix evolution with broad based double-digit growth across all categories."

He said that growth has been very strong in the large metros and mega cities and continued to be robust across smaller town classes including rural markets.

"This vindicates the consumer love and trust in our brands, the unwavering commitment of my team and our partners and the resilience of the organisation to ensure not just our products but our ‘product services’ are relevant, resonant, and accessible to consumers across India," he added.

Consumer relevance and connect is key for a Nestlé that is optimistic about its future. "Taking this journey forward, to serve our valued consumers when and where it matters, I am delighted to announce the launch of our first ever ‘direct to consumer’ (D2C) platform" said Narayanan. MyNestle was created specifically keeping the consumer needs in mind, "I am confident that MyNestlé will delight the consumer in every way with curated product bundles, personalized gifting, subscriptions, discounts, and much more. Not just this, consumers can also try gourmet recipes on the site and get free nutrition counselling."

Initially, MyNestlé will be launched in Delhi NCR and will expand to other parts of the country.

For Nestle, the ecommerce channel showed strong acceleration with growth being largely fuelled by new, emerging formats such as ‘quick commerce’ and ‘click & mortar’ and contributed 7.2 percent to the quarterly sales.

Narayanan went on to share, "I mentioned “optimistic” about Nestlé’s future in India and there are reasons for this! During the visit of the Global Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. along with the senior leadership team to India they saw the strong sustained business performance, a vibrant young and inspired team, the equity of our brands and our deep community and societal footprint."

Nestle underscored its commitment towards environmental sustainability, the digital revolution in India and "how we are part of this and the immense potential not just for India but also for Nestlé in India."

Nestle's Global Board has strongly supported the direction to accelerate investment focus and the pace of business in India.