Mumbai Indians inks 25 brand sponsorships for Tata IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians has retained, extended and signed a diverse range of brand partnerships ahead of IPL 2023. They have been joined by eleven new sponsors, taking the tally up to 25 for the season.

With traditional as well as new age brands, who are in different business growth cycles expanding the MI portfolio, the mix continues to be dynamic, bringing on-board several previously untapped partner categories who can connect with fans across all demographics. With this season of IPL moving to a home and away format, partner brands will create bespoke engagement models, leveraging MI players at meet and greets with fans, store visits, live content engagement, product seeding and distribution, and creative shoots beyond advertisements.

Speaking about the partnerships, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “The market continues to evolve and partners prefer Mumbai Indians as a platform that allows them to build a narrative through the year. The focus for us is to win share of hearts, because that’s where fan loyalty comes in, which our partners can then be able to leverage and build on. We have been able to strategically and creatively curate experiences for our partners that allow them to engage with our 50 million fans digitally, spread across the world and this season with fans back in full strength at Wankhede, engaging with cricket lovers on and off the field.”

Season 2023 Debuts:

Among MI’s new partners on board are IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), Mahindra for the first time as an official partner, MI’s first four-wheeler automobile sponsor.

Reliance Digital (Lead Trouser), Garnier Men (Back of helmet/cap), Bisleri (Official Partner), Viacom18 (Official Partner), Max Life Insurance (Official Partner), Bella Vita (Official Partner), Bira91 (Official Partner) and Ultratech (Digital Partner), make up for the other new partners in the Mumbai Indians family.

Continue with the MI:

Mumbai Indians continued and renewed multiple deals with partners including Slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), Astral Pipes (Upper Non Lead Arm), Acko (Non Lead Trouser), Dream11 (Official Partner), BKT (Official Partner), Royal Challenge (Official Partner), Jio Cinema (Official Partner) and Performax (Official Partner).

Furthermore, Mumbai Indians continues to be associated with Usha International for the 10th year in a row.