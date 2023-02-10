Mondelez India’s Cadbury Fuse targets gamers through its latest campaign ‘ConFuseing Controller’

Mondelez India’s premium countline brand, Cadbury Fuse, has rolled out an exciting marketing campaign, Confuseing Controllers, to support its existing ‘Bhaari’ proposition. With this campaign, the brand aims to highlight the Cadburylicious goodness of Fuse, making it the perfect snacking partner for gamers who want a quick, filling, and an on-the-go snack for some uninterrupted gaming.

To bring the idea alive, the brand invented a quirky tech gaming innovation- Confuseing Controllers. These are gaming controllers designed to look like books of wisdom. Why? The digital film reveals a common problem gamers face. That of being interrupted, time and again, while playing, by people who want them to do something more fruitful. While Fuse takes care of their hunger pangs, ConFuseing Controllers ensures no interruptions by those around the gamers. Thus, reiterating that Fuse handles their ‘Bhaari Bhookh’ while Confuseing Controller looks after ‘Bhaari Bhookh for gaming’.

As a part of the campaign the consumers can win these limited-edition controllers by visiting the campaign microsite where they can play and participate. The website can also be accessed through digital ads of the campaign.

Nitin Saini, vice president - marketing, Mondelez India said, “Over the years, with the perfect blend of goodness and taste, Cadbury Fuse has been the constant companion to satiate intense hunger pangs on-the-go. In our latest campaign, we’ve reached out to the gaming consumer cohort with ConFuseing Controllers, an innovation that will fulfill their need for some uninterrupted gaming while Fuse takes care of their snacking needs, which they prefer as filling and quick.”

Akshay Seth, executive creative director & Chinmay Raut, group creative director, Ogilvy India added, "What better way to engage with gamers than by inventing a never-before, quirky tech gaming device that is the answer to every gamer’s prayers? Fuse is a brand that gamers consume as it ensures no hunger-related interruptions during play. But they needed help to overcome interruptions from those around them who feel they ought to do something more useful. Keeping the brand’s humorous tone of voice was something that was important not just while thinking of the innovation but also in its execution - the book titles, back covers, the tech which is state-of-the-art, as well as the website. " Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – West, Wavemaker India commented, “This campaign is planned for the 500 million+ gamers in India. We are driving these gamers to the #conFuseingcontroller microsite, with an opportunity to win a unique controller allowing them to camouflage their mobile phones as books. We are collaborating with partners to create unique experiences for gamers. We have planned custom gaming set-up at top colleges, partnership with prominent names in the gaming world and also leveraging various media touchpoints for gamers.”