Media tech company Amagi acquires Streamwise to enhance its data solutions capabilities

Amagi, cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has acquired Streamwise, an early stage data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors. Streamwise specializes in automating and standardizing data collection across streaming platforms. The acquisition will help Amagi to enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards.

With the explosion of live linear channels, advertising and viewership on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, data and insights on content and ad performance will become the key differentiator that helps content creators stay ahead of the game. The need for comprehensive insights is forcing content creators to invest heavily in building these capabilities in-house.

Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the advanced server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution offers a robust dataset of performance metrics on viewership and ad engagement to content brands that deploy it for monetization. But, content brands, as part of their distribution and monetization agreements, are often left with data and metrics from a variety of platforms in multiple formats that need to be consolidated to provide a holistic view of how their content is generating revenue. With Streamwise, Amagi will be able to integrate its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with insightful, unified analytics. Streamwise’s modern and intuitive UX will make it easy for Amagi’s customers to gain actionable business insights in a centralized and automated manner.

“What content brands need now more than ever is information at their fingertips. The genius of Streamwise’s data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi’s SSAI-based ad offerings. Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimize their distribution and generate better ROI,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi.

“Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes,” said Doug Shineman, CEO of Streamwise, who is joining Amagi to lead business development for its new analytics vertical.