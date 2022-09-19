Max Life Insurance ropes in 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors

Max Life Insurance has just announced Indian men’s cricket team captain and star player, Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh as their new brand ambassadors under a two year partnership agreement.

This will be the first time the two will make an on-screen appearance together. The company plans to target the millennial audience and convey the importance of having life insurance and build and enhance the importance of financial preparedness and protection through this strategic alliance.

Max Life Insurance, which recently forayed into the pension fund management business, has also been focusing strongly on its protection offerings against uncertainties as well as providing long term savings options and benefits to help build and strengthen the financial stability of families. The company is also working on bolstering its retirement offerings in order to aid those in their golden years.

The two-year alliance with Sharma and Sajdeh aims to enable Max Life to use the couple's brand value and reputation to enhance its own across product categories, alongside other brand campaigns that are lined up under the brand's promise of Bharosa and You Are the Difference.

Sharma, who is currently preparing for the upcoming T20I series, has had an impressive journey in the sport of cricket. As a self-made man from humble beginnings, he is an inspiration to many including a large number of millennials. His calm composure and cool attitude aligns itself perfectly well with Max life’s own beliefs, the company shared in a statement.

Sajdeh has played a key role in his success. She is also Sharma’s business manager. Together, they personify the brand's ideologies of financially protecting its customers against life’s uncertainties, the statement added.

Commenting on the association, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life said, “India houses the largest youth population in the world. This segment champions a mindful living with holistic mental and physical well-being. Rohit Sharma, as the millennial cricketer, is a source of inspiration to all and together with his wife appeals to the millennial gen."