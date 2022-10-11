Matrimony.com launches Techiematrimony for IT and software professionals to find a match

Mumbai, 11th October, 2022: Matrimony.com, India’s leading online matrimony company, today announced the launch of TechieMatrimony, an exclusive matchmaking service for the IT, software and technology professionals, based on its successful history of helping lakhs of IT professionals from different domains find a life partner over the past 22 years.

Of the total IT workforce of 4.85 million, the singles population is estimated at 1.2 to 1.8 M. About 30% of this could be seriously looking for a match at any point in time. Currently, over 5 lakh IT, software and technology professionals are actively looking for a life partner on the Matrimony.com’s matchmaking services including BharatMatrimony, with nearly 30% of them being women in professions such as Software Programmers, Product/ Project Managers, Program Managers, Animators, Cyber/ Network Security professionals, UI/ UX Designers, Consultants, Data Analysts and Data Scientists.

Nearly 80% of the IT/ Software segment engage on the app within the first one week of registration. And 95% of women IT professionals actively search, send and receive interests during that time.

Talking about the service during the launch, Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer – Matrimony.com says, “Over the years we have been studying this segment of users and have understood that increasingly they too, like doctors, like to match with someone from a same profession because of the shared lifestyle, work/life balance & similar educational background. Matrimony.com’s success has been its micro market segmentation and our profession/education-based services like DoctorsMatrimony, IIMIITMatrimony and DefenceMatrimony are already doing well. IT professionals will be now able to choose by profession/ specialisation and company too.”

About Matrimony.com limited