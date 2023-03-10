Mast & Meh: Cred, Thums Up, Pepsi, Savlon India, Tanishq, Slice

Advertisements have always been a great way for brands to market their products and services. However, it has always been a hit or miss situation. Not all brands come up with great advertisements. Some have positive lasting impacts and some we would just love to forget. Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews filter through the past weeks ads, letting you know which ones were the best and which ones weren’t quite up to mark. We provide you with completely unbiased and unfiltered opinions that are fun to read and paint a clear picture. Read on to find out which ads were in our professional opinions, MAST and which were MEH in this week’s Mast & Meh.

MAST

Brand – Savlon India

Agency – Ogilvy India

This ad takes the phrase ‘talk to my hand’ to a whole new level. It really has been a minute since we saw something so creative and unique from a brand. There is nothing to this ad. No great cinematic visuals, no catchy tunes and no mesmerising flora and fauna. Just a single hand. We see what is supposed to be Sachin Tendulkar’s hand talking to the audience via simple but fun to watch hand gestures. Of course there is Tendulkar’s voiceover in the background. But, that was hardly the highlight. You are immediately hooked as soon as the ad begins and can’t stop watching until it ends. We had ear to ear smiles on our faces all through this ad.

MAST

Brand: Jeevansathi.com

Agency: In-house

Jeevansathi.com's #StringsOfLoveByJS campaign featured a heartwarming surprise for a couple on their wedding day. Collaborating with Jasleen Royal, the bride and her family were treated to a beautiful performance, all kept a secret from the unsuspecting bride and wedding guests. The campaign, though slightly lengthy at over 3 minutes, is gripping by its use of real characters and a true story, leaving viewers feeling warm and touched. A refreshing and MAST take on matrimonial ads.

MEH

Brand: Thums Up, The Coca-Cola Company

Agency: Ogilvy India

Despite having popular actor Vijay Deverakonda as the face of the campaign, Thums Up's new campaign for their product 'Charged' titled 'Charger Dena' falls short due to its weak script. The campaign's game-like interface lacks context and does not contribute much to creating any sort of brand recall. Thums Up ads are known for their dramatic storylines that create excitement and buzz, but this one fails to deliver that same impact. This one failed to charge any interest.

MAST

Brand - Shopsy

Agency - Leo Burnett Orchard

Shopsy's new ad wins big on sheer relatability. Most of us, at some point of time, have overindulged in online shopping which often invites the wrath of parents after witnessing a series of orders being delivered at home. This insight is leveraged by Shopsy which shows visibly angry parents who question their daughter (played by Sara Ali Khan) on where she is getting the money to buy clothes and accessories. Khan diffuses the tension by clarifying that it's the killer pricing at Shopsy that is allowing her to afford multiple products. The ad is laced with humour and is likely to find relevance among younger viewers. You get to fulfil your shopping desires without having to harm your pocket. It’s good and true.

MEH

Brand - CRED

Agency - In-house

The new CRED ad features a young woman who manages to buy everything she desires, from clothing, headphones to groceries, by simply tapping her feet. Throughout the ad it is not revealed how she is buying the products until one reaches the end where she is shown to be paying grocery bills by tapping her credit card. Apparently, a tap is equal to payment. Honestly, this ad could be used for any other youth oriented brand (say a Spotify/fashion brand) and that's the kind of dissonance one doesn't expect from any advertiser. This one seems disappointing when compared to the brand's previous quirky ads that broke through the clutter.

MAST

Brand: Pepsi

Campaign: Rise up, Baby!

Ranveer Singh at his best! This ad highlights the vibrant energy of Gen Z. Singh reprises his Gully Role with a fun and catchy rap. The ad displays a strong storyline which lives up to the terrific energy displayed by the actor in every frame. Tough to give it a miss and to not watch this commercial on repeat. ‘Bohot Hard’ indeed.

MAST

Brand - Tanishq | The Superwoman

Agency – Talented

It is that time of the year when brands worship womanhood. Some hit the spot, some go overboard. This ad from Tanishq has a simple yet powerful message. While everyone in the society, including brands, often like to celebrate women for their multitasking skills, the reality is that they don’t wear a cape in real life. Superwoman is just a label, one that is overused.- Tanishq gets a super-mast from us for being candid and staying relevant. ‘Tis a great one to kick off Women's Day.

MEH

