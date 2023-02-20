Mast & Meh: Acko, Vivo, OLX Autos, Eicher

Advertisements have always been a great way for brands to market their products and services. However, it has always been a hit or miss situation. Not all brands come up with great advertisements. Some have positive lasting impacts and some we would just love to forget. Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews filter through the past weeks ads, letting you know which ones were the best and which ones weren’t quite up to mark. We provide you with completely unbiased and unfiltered opinions that are fun to read and paint a clear picture. Read on to find out which ads were in our professional opinions, MAST and which were MEH in this week’s Mast & Meh.

MAST

Brand – Acko

Agency/Production – Hungry Films

Insurance brand Acko’s latest brand film has an unusual tone. It’s not a regular promotional piece. The brand pays ode to Mumbai, the city where the brand started its journey. That certainly is a different and interesting take. The spot is a virtual treat. In monochrome stills and motions, the campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years – the budding sports culture you see at Shivaji Park, the colourful art projects at Sassoon dock, an evidently cleaner Juhu beach, and more. When you watch it, you feel wholesome. This is definitely a Mast watch.

MEH

Brand – Eicher

Agency – Ogilvy India

Concept-wise, this spot was interesting. However, it was long-winded for no reason. Also, it did seem unnecessarily preachy. Sometimes it’s important that brands keep it simple. We are certain that there are easier ways to promote trucks and buses. It was Meh because there was too much thought put into it for a rather vague result.

MAST

Brand - Bausch + Lomb

Agency - Kinnect

Hilarity at its peak! As the ad begins to roll, it somewhat reminds you of another rather vigilant mascot. Be it the quality of milk, kheer, a new phone, or an outfit, nothing can escape the judgemental eyes of Sharma aunty. A very unique concept for a lenses commercial. What adds delight to the commercial is the way in which the reason behind her suspicion-filled mannerisms are revealed. Don’t give this a miss. If you hate wearing ‘chashma’, this one’s for you.

MEH

Brand - OLX Autos

Initially, the commercial was turning out to be an interesting watch. The presence of actor Sharman Joshi also added an extra topping of fun to the commercial. However, the abrupt end was disappointing and felt flat. A textbook example of a poorly written storyline.

MAST

Brand - Federal Bank

Agency - Ogilvy India

Amidst a barrage of campaigns emphasizing the importance of digital banking, Federal Bank's new campaign "Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi '' focuses on human connection as well. At a time when normalcy is slowly returning to our lives with Covid-19 cases slowing down in the country, Federal Bank’s insight on providing tech services with a human touch comes across as a refreshing idea. While one ad shows a customer showing up at the bank to give her wedding invitation to a banker, the second one shows a GenZ customer striking a conversation with the bank representative and realising that human connection does matter. The campaign gets a thumbs up on both the idea and the execution.

MEH Brand - Vivo

Agency - Havas Worldwide India

It's been a while since a smartphone ad stood out. The new Vivo Y series ad seems to simply blend in as well. The campaign features Sara Ali Khan dancing and walking around holding the smartphone highlighting how it changes colour in different lighting. We have seen enough music videos from smartphone companies now that almost all ads look the same featuring different celebrities. There is a serious dearth of ideas when it comes to smartphone advertising.

MEH

Brand - Lux Industries Limited

Agency - Yellow Beetle Films

Lux Cozi has been endorsed by a wide range of celebrities, from Amitabh Bachchan to Varun Dhawan. However, for their new campaign "Yeh Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi," the brand made a conscious effort to challenge stereotypes and brought Jacqueline Fernandez on board. Despite the campaign's well-intentioned concept, the execution fell short. It appears to be a combination of sensuous and comic elements, resulting in a half-baked campaign. A Meh for execution.

MAST

Brand - Atomberg Agency - Chlorophyll Brand & Communications Consultancy