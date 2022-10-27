Madison Media Alpha bags Godrej & Boyce's Rs 100 cr media mandate

Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, on Thursday announced that it has won the integrated media mandate of Godrej & Boyce following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will handle the entire gamut of media including TV, print, social media, digital, performance marketing, OOH and activations.

The account is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore and the incumbent agency is Starcom.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (G&B) was set-up in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej. G&B i operates across as many as 10 industries and 14 businesses ranging from industries such as Aerospace, Defense, Clean Energy, Railway and Automotive to a range of Consumer Products. The Company offers a range of furniture under the brand name of Interio, Appliances, like Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, and Air-Conditioners, Security Systems, Safes, CCTV Cameras, Locks and digital locks.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Mehernosh Pithawalla, senior vice president and head – brand and strategic insights, Godrej & Boyce says, “Madison World has been an industry leader in the realm of communications for several years, now. During the pitch, we observed a lot of synergies, brand resonance and a strong intent by the Madison team to work on Godrej & Boyce. We couldn’t have thought of a better ally to further business metrics and propel brand growth.”

Sam Balsara, chairman, Madison World notes, “My association with Godrej goes back to 1985, even before Madison came into being and I am delighted that Madison World has won this business in a competitive pitch and G&B has found our expertise and capabilities a cut above the rest and handed over the media AOR (agency of record) this much respected company to us. We look forward to growing their brands with our innovative and Client First approach.”