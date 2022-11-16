Lodestar UM retains BMW India’s integrated media mandate

Mediabrands India’s agency Lodestar UM has retained luxury auto giant BMW India’s integrated media mandate. The agency has retained the account in a competitive pitch which was held from March to October. Storyboard18 was the first to report on the pitch process. Lodestar UM has been working with BMW India for the last 5 years.

The agency's renewed mandate for BMW India spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out-of-home, events and special projects. The account will continue to be led out of Lodestar UM's Gurugram office.

Commenting on the business win, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, said, “We are thrilled to be chosen as the integrated media partner for an iconic global brand like BMW. The continuation of our five-year-old journey speaks volumes of how successful the partnership has been in making BMW one of the most desirable brands in the country. The premium auto market in India has witnessed stellar growth in 2022, and there is a growing opportunity to welcome newer customers to this segment. The adoption of our proprietary Futureproof planning process will continue to unleash maximum value by connecting BMW to its audiences through seamless journeys across touchpoints.”

In October, independent creative agency Rediffusion was appointed as the lead creative agency for BMW India, as also for BMW Group Financial Services. The business is currently handled by Rediffusion Delhi. As part of its mandate, Rediffusion is working on brand strategy, creative, digital, and dealer support communication.

Earlier in 2022, the German luxury carmaker sold out the allocated batches of SUV iX and an all-electric MINI for the year in India. The company’s midsize electric sedan i4 was launched in May.