Kinnect wins digital mandate for Blue Star

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.

Speaking on the new win Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Blue Star as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”