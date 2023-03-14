comScore

Quantum Brief

Kinnect wins digital mandate for Blue Star

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.

By  Storyboard18Mar 14, 2023 2:30 PM
Kinnect wins digital mandate for Blue Star
Blue Star plans to leverage Kinnect's experience in digital domains to drive their campaigns with the use of new-age mediums. (Representative Image: Vardan Papikyan via Unsplash)

Kinnect, India’s leading creative, data, and digital media powerhouse, wins the digital media mandate for Blue Star Limited. Blue Star is India's leading heating, ventilation, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration (HVAC&R) company.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “We are pleased to partner with Kinnect, one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, and thereby leverage Kinnect’s domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns.”

Speaking on the new win Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Blue Star as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”


Tags
First Published on Mar 14, 2023 12:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Digital shops, media agencies, influencer marketing platforms bet big on D2C services

Digital shops, media agencies, influencer marketing platforms bet big on D2C services

Quantum Brief

WPL's Mumbai Indians principal sponsor Lotus Herbals launches new DVC campaign

WPL's Mumbai Indians principal sponsor Lotus Herbals launches new DVC campaign

Quantum Brief

Emvies 2023: Wavemaker India and Mondelez India stole the show

Emvies 2023: Wavemaker India and Mondelez India stole the show

Quantum Brief

P&G India’s brand Whisper goes beyond advertising to talk about periods

P&G India’s brand Whisper goes beyond advertising to talk about periods

Quantum Brief

Clutter Breakers: Coca-Cola's new ad campaign turns fantasy into reality

Clutter Breakers: Coca-Cola's new ad campaign turns fantasy into reality

Quantum Brief

Spikes Asia 2023: Leo Burnett India becomes agency of the year

Spikes Asia 2023: Leo Burnett India becomes agency of the year

Quantum Brief

Britannia’s Marie Gold ad seeks to celebrate Women's Day everyday

Britannia’s Marie Gold ad seeks to celebrate Women's Day everyday