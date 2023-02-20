Junglee Rummy onboards Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador

Online skill-gaming company Junglee Games has roped in Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador for its online rummy platform Junglee Rummy. The brand has also launched a national campaign 'Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy' across television, digital media, OTT, and social media platforms, where the first high-decibel commercial went live in multiple languages went live on 17th February.

The campaign 'Rummy bole toh Junglee Rummy' demonstrates the company’s commitment to trust and player safety. It shows how Devgn puts his seal of approval on the measures taken by the rummy platform to ensure the best and safest rummy experience for all players.

Bharat Bhatia, vice president - marketing, Junglee Games, said, “We are super excited to be launching this campaign with one of India’s best-known and most-loved faces, Ajay Devgn. With a wealth of experience and expertise in his field, he brings immense trust and credibility to the table, just like Junglee Rummy does with its rich experience in online rummy.”

He further adds, “Ajay Devgn’s mastery of his craft and his pan-India recognition make him the perfect brand ambassador for further cementing Junglee Rummy's position as India's most trusted rummy platform. Moreover, he exemplifies the entertainment value that we strive to provide to our players through our platform. We are confident that he will help us deliver the message of trust and safety to our target audience with greater conviction and create a massive impact.”