JioCinema's IPL debut breaks records with 6 crore unique viewers and 2.5 Cr. downloads in a single day

JioCinema made a splash with its Indian Premier League debut (IPL), breaking records with its viewership and download numbers. The platform set a new record for being the most installed app in a single day with over 2.5 Cr. downloads on its opening day.

The excitement didn't stop there as millions of users tuned in to watch their favorite cricket teams compete during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings fixture. With over 6 crore unique viewers and a peak concurrency of over 1.6 Cr. on JioCinema, the match became one of the most-watched events on the platform. The total match views on Day 1 on JioCinema touched an impressive 50 crore showcasing the platform's growing popularity and success in the highly competitive world of sports streaming.