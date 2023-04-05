IPLIX Media launches creator economy start up incubator

IPLIX Media, an influencer marketing and talent management agency, on Wednesday announced the launch of digital economy incubator - IBD (IPLIX Business Division). In the initial phase, IBD will unveil two verticals, namely creator-led vertical and IBD early-stage. The Creator-led vertical will create a new model for content creators to launch their businesses. On the other end, the second vertical- IBD Early-stage, will give mentorship to early-stage startups in sustaining and scaling their ventures.

Monetization could be challenging for content creators. A recent report by Kalaari Capital states that out of 8 crore creators in the country, only 1.5 lakh are able to effectively monetize their services. IBD aims to bridge that need gap and create monetization opportunities for creators across the nation.

Creator-Led vertical will provide content creators an infrastructure to build their own D2C brands. In the first phase, the vertical will closely work with a content creators in market research, finding the right product-market fit and building the vision. Once the product is up and running, it will support creators in designing the sales funnel, marketing and hiring as well.

The agency claimed that vertical’s first use case, Layers - a gadget skin brand, by Tech Burner & Neel Gogia, has shipped over 1L skins across 5000 pin codes in the last six months and catered to a consumer base of 2.5L since its inception.

IPLIX Media exclusively works with content creators in India including the likes of Thugesh, Neha Doodles, Saloni Gaur, Dharna Durga, Ritvi Shah, MSK.

On the launch of the IPLIX Business Division, co-founder, Neel Gogia said, “Content creators have been passionate about the D2C space for a long time. However, they did not have the proper knowledge or infrastructure to take this forward. Hence, we decided to launch this division. As a part of this division, we’ll be helping creators with the A-Z of building a D2C brand, from finding product market fit, making the sales funnel, building a marketing engine to securing the funding.“

Meanwhile, IBD early-stage vertical is industry-agnostic. It will support startups in the early stages that are solving unique problems or serving the underserved markets. In the first cohort, IBD Early-stage will invite applications from across India, out of which, upto five ventures will be shortlisted and provided in-depth mentoring.

The venture’s parent agency, IPLIX Media, since its inception has closely worked with over 400 leading brands and VCs including the likes of MamaEarth, V3 Ventures, Skillshare and Audi. IBD aims to help these early-stage startups grow from 0-30 crores in the first year of its inception.