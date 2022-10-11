Indians are more likely to stick to the same cell phone brand while upgrading: Report

A new Telco report from YouGov shows when it comes to cell phone renewal considerations, a third of urban Indians (33%) plan to upgrade their cell phone with the same brand. The decision to stick to their current phone brand or switch to a new one is equally split, with nearly three in ten (28%) planning to consider each option.

The report sets out to understand the purchase intentions and motivations of cell phone and carrier consumers across 18 international markets. It helps marketers understand consumer upgrade and switching behaviour, as well as customer retention strategies.

Looking at the data by age, young adults between 18-24 years are more likely to stick with their current cell phone brand but least likely to upgrade with the same brand. Upgrading is higher among residents belonging to 25-54 years age group.

Cell Phone consideration at next review by age

When asked what would encourage switchers to stick to their current cell phone brand, half of urban Indian respondents said more or improved phone features (50%), followed by better customer service (46%) and easy access to 5G (43%) will motivate them to do so.

Looking at the global picture, urban Indians (28%) are second most likely to switch to a different cell phone brand, just after Indonesians (30%). Consumers from Britain, the US and Denmark are least likely to do so in this regard.

Cell phone consideration at next review by country