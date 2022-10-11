comScore

Quantum Brief

Indians are more likely to stick to the same cell phone brand while upgrading: Report

A third of Indians are likely to upgrade their cell phones with the same brand, as per the latest survey from YouGov

By  Storyboard18Oct 11, 2022 4:22 PM
Indians are more likely to stick to the same cell phone brand while upgrading: Report
YouGov RealTime Omnibus provides quick survey results from nationally representative or targeted audiences in multiple markets. The data is based on surveys of adults aged 18 and over in 18 markets with sample sizes varying between 507 and 2004 for each market.

A new Telco report from YouGov shows when it comes to cell phone renewal considerations, a third of urban Indians (33%) plan to upgrade their cell phone with the same brand. The decision to stick to their current phone brand or switch to a new one is equally split, with nearly three in ten (28%) planning to consider each option.

The report sets out to understand the purchase intentions and motivations of cell phone and carrier consumers across 18 international markets. It helps marketers understand consumer upgrade and switching behaviour, as well as customer retention strategies.

Looking at the data by age, young adults between 18-24 years are more likely to stick with their current cell phone brand but least likely to upgrade with the same brand. Upgrading is higher among residents belonging to 25-54 years age group.

Cell Phone consideration at next review by age

When asked what would encourage switchers to stick to their current cell phone brand, half of urban Indian respondents said more or improved phone features (50%), followed by better customer service (46%) and easy access to 5G (43%) will motivate them to do so.

Looking at the global picture, urban Indians (28%) are second most likely to switch to a different cell phone brand, just after Indonesians (30%). Consumers from Britain, the US and Denmark are least likely to do so in this regard.

Cell phone consideration at next review by country

Brand sticking tendencies are the highest among European markets like Germany, Poland, Spain and Britain (51-47%). On average, two out of five consumers from Mexico, Canada and the US are also likely to share the same sentiments (44-37%). When it comes to upgrading phones with the same brand, Danes (43%) are more likely to do so followed by Singaporeans and UAE consumers (39% each).


Tags
First Published on Oct 11, 2022 4:22 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Indians are more likely to stick to the same cell phone brand while upgrading: Report

Indians are more likely to stick to the same cell phone brand while upgrading: Report

Quantum Brief

Matrimony.com launches Techiematrimony for IT and software professionals to find a match

Matrimony.com launches Techiematrimony for IT and software professionals to find a match

Quantum Brief

Rediffusion appointed as lead creative agency of BMW India

Rediffusion appointed as lead creative agency of BMW India

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, The Womb and AVOW lock in new business

Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, The Womb and AVOW lock in new business

Quantum Brief

Mumbai Police’s Dussehra ad: Schbang and Raavan come together to make a PSA

Mumbai Police’s Dussehra ad: Schbang and Raavan come together to make a PSA

Quantum Brief

Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ creator Dan Wieden dies at 77: A look at his work

Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ creator Dan Wieden dies at 77: A look at his work

Quantum Brief

Shona Lisa to Lisa Ben: Meet the team behind the viral Mona Lisa campaign for ReshaMandi

Shona Lisa to Lisa Ben: Meet the team behind the viral Mona Lisa campaign for ReshaMandi

Quantum Brief

Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, Madison Media Alpha, Art-E Media Tech, Chimp&z and Liqvd Asia

Biz Moves: Bharat Media Group, Madison Media Alpha, Art-E Media Tech, Chimp&z and Liqvd Asia