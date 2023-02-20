IKEA India calls for creative pitch

IKEA, the Swedish furniture giant, is on the outlook for a creative agency in India. The pitch process is underway in Bengaluru. Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to Storyboard18. Independent shops and agencies from global network companies are participating in the pitch process in two rounds. Dentsu Creative in India has been working closely with the brand for its creative campaigns.

Recently, the retailer announced a price cut ranging from 16 to 39 percent across categories in India. With this move, the company aims to make home furnishings more affordable and accessible for the Indian market.

Currently, IKEA has stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru and is online in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. The company also has plans of entering the Chennai market.