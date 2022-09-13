How Starbucks is brewing Web3 experiences for customers

Starbucks unveiled Starbucks Odyssey, a new experience powered by Web3 technology that will offer Starbucks Rewards members and Starbucks partners (employees) in the US the opportunity to earn and purchase digital collectible assets that will unlock access to new benefits and immersive coffee experiences.

Starbucks is one of the first companies to integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a loyalty program at scale, while creating a digital community that will enable new ways for Starbucks to engage with its members and its partners.

Starting Sept. 12, customers and partners can join the waitlist for a chance to be among the first to receive access to the Starbucks Odyssey experience, which will launch later this year.

“Starbucks has always served as the Third Place, a place between home and work where you feel the warmth of connection over coffee, community and belonging. The Starbucks Odyssey experience will extend the Third Place connection to the digital world,” said Brady Brewer, Starbucks executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

He added, “For the first time we are connecting our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program members not just to Starbucks, but to each other.”

Brewer said “By integrating into the Starbucks Rewards ecosystem and grounding the experience in coffee, connection and community, we are entering the Web3 space differently than any other brand, while deepening our members’ connection to Starbucks. Our vision is to create a place where our digital community can come together over coffee, engage in immersive experiences, and celebrate the heritage and future of Starbucks.”

How it works

Starbucks Odyssey will be an extension of the Starbucks Rewards program that members can access using their Starbucks Rewards login credentials. Once logged in, members can engage in Starbucks Odyssey ‘journeys,’ a series of activities, such as playing interactive games or taking on fun challenges to deepen their knowledge of coffee and Starbucks. Members will be rewarded for completing journeys with a digital collectable ‘journey stamp’ (NFT).

Members can also purchase ‘limited-edition stamps’ (NFTs) through a built-in marketplace within the Starbucks Odyssey web app experience. Limited-edition stamps will be available for all members to purchase directly with a credit card.

No crypto wallet or cryptocurrency will be required – making the Starbucks Odyssey experience an easy way for members to access this new technology and claim an ownership stake in their loyalty to Starbucks.

Each digital collectable stamp will include a point value based on its rarity, and the stamps can be bought or sold among members within the marketplace, with ownership secured on a blockchain.

As stamps are collected, members’ points will increase, unlocking access to unique benefits and experiences that have never been offered before. These experiences could range from a virtual espresso martini-making class, to access to unique merchandise and artist collaborations, to invitations to exclusive events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries or even trips to Starbucks Hacienda Alsacia coffee farm in Costa Rica.

All stamps will feature iconic Starbucks artwork co-created with Starbucks partners as well as outside artists.