How Aditya Birla Group is empowering retail investors

The once-in-a-generation pandemic accelerated several changes in the world from the fast-paced adoption of all-things digital to better habits in everything from fitness to finance. In fact, how we look at health and wealth has irreversibly changed over the past three years.

While India and the world was battling Covid-19, one of the silver linings was the rapid increase in retail investors in India, almost to the tune of 10 crore.

With the influx of investors and emphasis on sustainable wealth creation increasing, Aditya Birla Group (ABG) saw an opportunity to further help retail investors with the right tools. The Indian multinational conglomerate with business interests ranging from finance to fashion wanted to play a big role in investors’ journey towards wealth creation and to nurture and support a fast-growing community.

The Aditya Birla Group and Moneycontrol Pro partnership was a step in that direction, with both brands wanting to nurture and grow an informed investor community.

It is a one-of-a-kind, innovative digital first campaign where the entire ecosystem had to be thought through and created to benefit the shareholders of ABG. The campaign was initially aimed at ABG patrons (Moneycontrol users who were identified through ABG financial products within their portfolio) wherein they were offered a complimentary annual MC Pro subscription.

Campaign objectives and results

Through the campaign, ABG wanted to create more positive sentiment around the brand and more importantly the brand philosophy of “Big in your Life.” The company wanted to extend the gratitude to the stakeholders for their continued support and trust in the Aditya Birla Group. It was a nod and acknowledgement of their importance. The brand wanted to also give them the right tools which would have a significant impact and be “big” in their individual wealth creation journey.